Tubi

Tubi is a free of cost content streaming service available on App Store, Google Play Store and web. This one is best for Hollywood lovers who like to watch English movies and TV shows in HD quality. Although it does show ads on its platform but you don't have to pay for it so that shouldn't bother much. It does not need any credit card details or anything, you just need to log in via an email ID and that is it!. Yes, it is legal and available in India.