Xiaomi Pad 5 Rs 26,999

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a better overall choice when compared to the specs. The Xiaomi Pad 5 costs slightly more but offers a better specs sheet. Starting with the display, the tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and HDR10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 1256GB of internal storage. It has a 13MP single camera on the rear with support for 4K video recording. There's an 8MP single camera on the back with a 1080p video recording capability. It packs a bigger 8,720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 11 out of the box and has MIUI 12.5 on top.