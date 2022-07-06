Read before you buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus was launched today (July 6) in the Indian market. The tablet offers an 11-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a 7,700mAh battery. The table costs Rs. 25,999 and for that price, it appears to be a good deal. However, there are some other tablets that you can consider at a similar price range. In this list, we have listed four other tablets that you can check out before buying a new tablet.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Rs 26,999
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a better overall choice when compared to the specs. The Xiaomi Pad 5 costs slightly more but offers a better specs sheet. Starting with the display, the tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and HDR10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 1256GB of internal storage. It has a 13MP single camera on the rear with support for 4K video recording. There's an 8MP single camera on the back with a 1080p video recording capability. It packs a bigger 8,720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 11 out of the box and has MIUI 12.5 on top.