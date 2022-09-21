Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure game which was created by Eidos Montreal in 2021. It is based on the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero team from Marvel Comics. On October 26, 2021, the game was made available on the Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Marvel Future Revolution
Marvel Future Revolution is an action-RPG video game created and released by Netmarble Games. It was made available for users of iOS and Android on August 25, 2021. The narrative of the game takes place on Primary Earth and is based on the Secret Wars series. Due to the multiverse structure of the game, numerous different versions of well-known Marvel characters also make an appearance, frequently interacting with one another.