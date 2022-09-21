2 / 5

Marvel Future Revolution

Marvel Future Revolution is an action-RPG video game created and released by Netmarble Games. It was made available for users of iOS and Android on August 25, 2021. The narrative of the game takes place on Primary Earth and is based on the Secret Wars series. Due to the multiverse structure of the game, numerous different versions of well-known Marvel characters also make an appearance, frequently interacting with one another.