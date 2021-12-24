1 / 6

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game

Fantasian, the relatively new role-playing game from the studios of Mistwalker made it to the Best Mobile Game award list in this year’s The Game Awards 2021. This classic-inspired RPG comes from the popular RP video game Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. It is a turn-based combat, simplistic character customisation, enemies with 'elemental weakness,' and random battles. The only caveat, it is available only for Apple users.