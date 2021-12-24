The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game
Fantasian, the relatively new role-playing game from the studios of Mistwalker made it to the Best Mobile Game award list in this year’s The Game Awards 2021. This classic-inspired RPG comes from the popular RP video game Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. It is a turn-based combat, simplistic character customisation, enemies with 'elemental weakness,' and random battles. The only caveat, it is available only for Apple users.
PUBG New State
PUBG New State, the futuristic, and enhanced version of the PUBG Mobile was released last month. The game set in 2051 has a futuristic setting, although the new map Troi looks no different than any other BR map. The textures and surrounding landscapes look refined, and the game includes new vehicles, and weapons offering a whole new experience.