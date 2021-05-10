Card Thief
This unique mobile board game offers some quirky elements and complex strategy which is difficult to master. The solitaire-style stealth game from Tinytouchtales has stylised visuals and several risk-reward mechanics. Move through a deck of cards, slink into the shadow and steal treasures without getting caught.
Reigns Game of Thrones
This spin-off from the Reigns series is developed by Nerial in partnership with HBO. With nine different characters to choose from, you will have to handle hidden conflicts and attempted coups from within. The gameplay might look simple, but even minor moves can have serious setbacks. So keep swiping, wisely!