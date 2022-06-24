Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 is arguably one of the most exciting games you might want to play on the Xbox Game Pass in July. The game is heading to Game Pass on July 1 and it will be available for consoles, PC, and Cloud. The game is developed by Ubisoft and is set in a fictional region of Hope Country, Montana in the United States. The main protagonist of the game is an unnamed Junior Deputy Sheriff, while Joseph Seed is the antagonist.
As Dusk Falls
As Dusk Falls is a new game launching next month. It is also a part of the Game Pass and will be available from July 19. It will be available for Xbox consoles like Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. The game will also be available on PC and Cloud. The game is set in 1998 and is a dramatic story of the betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience of two families.