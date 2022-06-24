1 / 5

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is arguably one of the most exciting games you might want to play on the Xbox Game Pass in July. The game is heading to Game Pass on July 1 and it will be available for consoles, PC, and Cloud. The game is developed by Ubisoft and is set in a fictional region of Hope Country, Montana in the United States. The main protagonist of the game is an unnamed Junior Deputy Sheriff, while Joseph Seed is the antagonist.