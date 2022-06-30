2 / 5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Released back in 2019, Man of Medan is an interactive drama survival horror video game made by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Man of Medan is a story of four college students and the captain of the boat Duke of Milan who goes for a trip in pursuit of the remains of the World War II era's plane. The game can also be played in the co-op mode with your friends online. It has 7/10 ratings on Steam.