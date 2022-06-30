PlayStation Plus July
Just like every month, Sony has now added some new games to its PlayStation Plus for July. All PlayStation console owners with PlayStation Plus subscriptions can play these new games for free. This time around, the list has cooperative multiplayer games and also includes survival horror games like the Man of Medan. So without further ado, let's take a look at the list.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Released back in 2019, Man of Medan is an interactive drama survival horror video game made by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Man of Medan is a story of four college students and the captain of the boat Duke of Milan who goes for a trip in pursuit of the remains of the World War II era's plane. The game can also be played in the co-op mode with your friends online. It has 7/10 ratings on Steam.