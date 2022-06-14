Google Keep
Google Keep is one of the most used note taking apps on both Android and iOS. The app offers a cleaner and minimal note taking experience with an organized layout, reminders feature, and cross-platform support. It allows users to jot down notes, make lists, store images as well as audio on the app. Also, since it's Google you shouldn't be worried about the app experience.
Evernote
If you are a workaholic or a productive nerd, then at least once in your life, you would have heard about Evernote. A simple and productive app that can be integrated with a list of other third-party apps like Slack, Outlook, Teams, and Drive. This is unlike Keep, which only allows integration with Google apps. Although the app is great, it has several limitations. The basic free plan only allows for syncing with two devices and has limited storage of 25 MB per month. So, if you are serious about note taking, you will have to pay more and go for premium plans for unlimited storage, multiple device support, and more.