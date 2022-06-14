2 / 5

Evernote

If you are a workaholic or a productive nerd, then at least once in your life, you would have heard about Evernote. A simple and productive app that can be integrated with a list of other third-party apps like Slack, Outlook, Teams, and Drive. This is unlike Keep, which only allows integration with Google apps. Although the app is great, it has several limitations. The basic free plan only allows for syncing with two devices and has limited storage of 25 MB per month. So, if you are serious about note taking, you will have to pay more and go for premium plans for unlimited storage, multiple device support, and more.