1 / 5

Poco X2 Price

Poco X2 is available starting at Rs 15,999 via flash sale on Flipkart. The 6GB + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 15,999. The 128GB storage option is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. There is also a 10 percent instant discount from ICICI Bank. At that price, it is hard to argue against the Poco X2. A rebranded Redmi K30 is a very good smartphone regardless of how you look at it.