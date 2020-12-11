IPhone 12
The iPhone 12 brought a bold new design theme that made us go flat over its looks. The Dolby Vision-enabled OLED display is a feast for the eyes. The cameras are the best we have seen in a smartphone this year, i.e. exceptional day and night photography capabilities. The A14 Bionic chip is capable of handling anything and the new MagSafe charger makes wireless charging more convenient than ever.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the fanciest flagships we have seen this year. It takes all the convention items but offers a package that’s irresistible in many ways. The performance is right up there with the best in the business with its Snapdragon 865 chip. The 108-megapixel main camera is something you have to experience in person. The 90Hz curved OLED display is an eye-candy. Plus, the 30W wireless charging made us ditch our wires a lot this year.
49999
79900
42999