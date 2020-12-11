2 / 5

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the fanciest flagships we have seen this year. It takes all the convention items but offers a package that’s irresistible in many ways. The performance is right up there with the best in the business with its Snapdragon 865 chip. The 108-megapixel main camera is something you have to experience in person. The 90Hz curved OLED display is an eye-candy. Plus, the 30W wireless charging made us ditch our wires a lot this year.