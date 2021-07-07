Minecraft
Minecraft needs no introduction, this popular open-world game has millions of registered players. The Survival mode brings a thrilling experience, from crafting, building, mining resources, to killing monsters. You can either go solo or call in your friends to build creative blocks. The game sets you back at Rs 650 on Play Store.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact more or less reminds one of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The action RPG has gacha elements and lets you unlock characters by completing quests. It has an elemental combat system and you can build your own team.