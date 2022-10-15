1 / 5

Poco C31, Poco

Selling at a starting price of Rs 9,990 on Flipkart, Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. For photography, a triple rear setup is added that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last for up to two days.