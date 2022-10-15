Poco C31, Poco
Selling at a starting price of Rs 9,990 on Flipkart, Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. For photography, a triple rear setup is added that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last for up to two days.
Redmi 10
Now available at Rs 8,999, Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.