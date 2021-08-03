Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22, the new mid-ranger from the South Korean tech giant was launched starting at Rs 12,499. The phone flaunts a 6.4-inch 90Hz HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It gets a 48MP quad-camera setup, a big 6,000mAh battery, and OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS.