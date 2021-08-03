Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The new Note 10 series phone from Redmi gets a 48MP triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Price starts at Rs 13,999.
Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22, the new mid-ranger from the South Korean tech giant was launched starting at Rs 12,499. The phone flaunts a 6.4-inch 90Hz HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It gets a 48MP quad-camera setup, a big 6,000mAh battery, and OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS.
