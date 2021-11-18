Poco M3 Pro Price in India
Poco M3 Pro is one of the best smartphones available in India if you are looking for an under Rs 15,000 smartphone. The phone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 14,499. Some of the key specifications of the device include – MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.5-inch display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front shooter, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.
Motorola G40 Fusion Price in India
Motorola G40 Fusion is among the best smartphones available under the price of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The smartphone competes well with all other phones available at this price point. It includes interesting features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6.8-inch display, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 6000mAh battery, clean software and much more.
