Poco M3 Pro Price in India

Poco M3 Pro is one of the best smartphones available in India if you are looking for an under Rs 15,000 smartphone. The phone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 14,499. Some of the key specifications of the device include – MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.5-inch display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front shooter, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.