Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000 available in the country right now. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED dot display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz high refresh rate and HDR 10 support. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G paired with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out-of-the-box. Some of the other key specifications include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 16-megapixel front shooter, and more.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M32 6GB and 8GB variants are available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 include: 6.5-inch TFT Infinity V display, Gorilla Glass 5 support, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, 13-megapixel front camera sensor, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support in the box, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC chip, and more.
