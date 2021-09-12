1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000 available in the country right now. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED dot display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz high refresh rate and HDR 10 support. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G paired with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out-of-the-box. Some of the other key specifications include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 16-megapixel front shooter, and more.