Best all rounder phones under Rs 20000 to buy in July 2021: Poco X3 Pro, iQOO Z3, and more

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

When it comes to offering feature-centric phones at an affordable price, Xiaomi tops the chart. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max maintaining the legacy brings to the table a vibrant 6.67-inch full-HD+ 120Hz HDR10 Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 108MP quad camera, a 5,020mAh battery with 33W charging solution.