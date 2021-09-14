Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 with 90hz screen refresh rate to buy in September 2021

1 / 5

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G is among the best phones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000 that offers 90hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone also comes packed with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, Android 11, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support in the box. The phone currently starts at a price of Rs 16,999 in India.