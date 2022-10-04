1 / 5

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 90Hz refresh rate 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.