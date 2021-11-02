1 / 5

IPhone XR

iPhone XR is few years old now but still relevant at this time. It is mainly because of the advanced features it offers at the price tag. The iPhone XR received a massive price cut following the launch of the iPhone 13 last month. The iPhone XR comes at a price of Rs 32,999 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage version is available at Rs 37,999. The iPhone comes packed with a 6.1-inch Retina display, 12-megapixel rear camera, a 7-megapixel front camera, A12 Bionic chipset support and more.