IPhone XR
iPhone XR is few years old now but still relevant at this time. It is mainly because of the advanced features it offers at the price tag. The iPhone XR received a massive price cut following the launch of the iPhone 13 last month. The iPhone XR comes at a price of Rs 32,999 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage version is available at Rs 37,999. The iPhone comes packed with a 6.1-inch Retina display, 12-megapixel rear camera, a 7-megapixel front camera, A12 Bionic chipset support and more.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is among the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000 in India right now. The smartphone now starts at a price of Rs 36,990. Some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE include – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear camera system, a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, screen resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 4500mAh battery, fast charging, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and more.