While the vibrant panels were once a luxury item, with the advancement in tech, manufacturers have now chipped the AMOLED technology in mid-range smartphones as well. If you are looking for a good phone with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20000 we have compiled a list of some of the best phones that you can consider.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: October 13, 2021 1:41 PM IST