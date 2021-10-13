Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10S offers a tall 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The vibrant display has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Other specs include a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.
Realme 8
Realme 8 is another affordable smartphone on this list that offers a vibrant Super AMOLED display. The phone gets a screen size of 6.4-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate. Similar to Redmi Note 10S, it equips a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone offers a 64MP quad-camera setup and a huge 5,000mAh battery.