Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Darkplates 2 0
One of the major gripes with Sony that its customers had about the PlayStation 5 was that the game console came in only one White/Black colour combination. Due to the side plates of the console being white, they get dirty very easily. While Sony has stated that it will soon start selling coloured plates including a Black variant, there is still some time. As of now, you can get Dbrand's Dark Plates 2.0, which will help you get an all-black PS5 that stands out and looks great.
Additional controller
Getting an extra controller for when friends come over is a very sensible thing to do. You can play a slew of multiplayer games together, helping you and your friend have a fun time. If you do not want to splurge much, you can also get a PS4 or a compatible controller that will help hold your friends, so that they can also play and are not only left as viewers.