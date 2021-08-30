Spotify
Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users as of June 2021. Spotify offers its users with access to a library of music and podcasts. As a freemium service, basic features are free with advertisements and limited control, while additional features, such as offline listening and commercial-free listening, are offered via paid subscriptions.
Google Podcasts
Google currently offers three different platforms for podcasts. The first is Google Podcasts. It’s a fairly standard podcast app with playback speed controls and the ability to skip silent segments. Google Play Music is Google’s current music streaming service and it also has podcast support. Finally, a lot of people upload daily or weekly shows and podcasts. Google Podcasts is the simplest option and it’s free so it’s the one we recommend.