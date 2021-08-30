Podcasts have recently shot up in popularity, and are now serving as a source of news, entertainment, culture and much more. They're also useful in the classroom. Students can get on-the-go insight into current events or intriguing stories by listening to podcasts, which can complement and extend classroom learning. Making podcasts may help students organise and communicate, as well as gain recording, editing and publishing skills. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 podcasts apps for Android users.