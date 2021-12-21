NESCAF Smart Coffee Maker and Machine Travel Mug
The NESCAFÉ É Smart Coffee Maker/Machine & Travel Mug is priced at Rs 6,199. It is a smart, app-enabled hot and cold coffee maker which you can pair via Bluetooth with NESCAFE E Connected Mug App for personal experience. The box contains a mug, docking station, user manual, spoon, and safety leaflet.
Ergonomic Armrest Mouse Pad Holder
The Ergonomic Armrest Mouse Pad Holder is one of the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones. It is priced at Rs 599. The armrest is perfect for those spending a lot of time at the PC and is easy to install, with no assembly required. It can be removed in seconds and can be easily carried in a briefcase or computer bag.