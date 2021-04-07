Oddworld Soulstorm
Oddworld Soulstorm, the newfangled re-imagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus arrived in PS5 on April 6. Players will have free access to the platformer. Set after the events of 2014's Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty, the 2.5D Soulstorm now brings an evolved Abe who needs to save his Mudokan friends.
Borderland 3 Director s Cut
Borderlands 3 Director's Cut expansion is set to debut this Thursday, April 8. The DC will bring forth a brand new raid boss, an array of murder mystery missions, daily, weekly challenges via Vault Cards and noble mention- Legendary gear, cosmetic items too.