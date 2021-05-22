Dr Trust Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter is claimed to provide accurate readings of pulse rate and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels. The fingertip oximeter is water-resistant and comes with audio-visual alarm. The device six months warranty as well. It is available on Amazon India at Rs 3,299.
Dr Morepen PO 09 Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter from one of the renowned brands is cited to give fairly accurate SpO2 levels, and pulse rate reading. The OLED panel shows pulse graph and plethysmogram as well. The oxygen saturation level is calibrated for up to ± 2 percent accuracy. It is available on Flipkart at Rs 2,199.