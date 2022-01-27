Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

2 / 5

Asphalt 9 Legends

The list of best mobile racing games is incomplete without Gameloft's popular Asphalt franchise. Asphalt 9, the latest title from the franchise has hundreds of events, brilliant graphics, solid mechanics, and tons of content to explore. This arcade racing game has up to 50 cars that you can unlock. You can play the career mode to jump the ladder or pay for the new rides.