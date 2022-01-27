Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Horizon Chase
This retro-style game will drive you to the 80s lane. The game has over 70 tracks spanned across 32 cities. You can unlock dozens of cars and there's Senna forever expansion pack. Horizon Chase isn't entirely free, but the retro-inspired graphics, simple soundtrack reminds one of the old arcade classics. Additionally, the game has complete Android TV support and is compatible with most game controllers.
Asphalt 9 Legends
The list of best mobile racing games is incomplete without Gameloft's popular Asphalt franchise. Asphalt 9, the latest title from the franchise has hundreds of events, brilliant graphics, solid mechanics, and tons of content to explore. This arcade racing game has up to 50 cars that you can unlock. You can play the career mode to jump the ladder or pay for the new rides.