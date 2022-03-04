Grand Mountain Adventure
Grand Mountain Adventure is a relaxing ski game that tries to deliver a 3D experience. There are multiple mountains that you can ski without any time limits. While the first stage is free, you will have to pay a certain amount to get premium access. The game involves primitive tricks. There is controller support to further enhance the experience.
Neko Atsume Kitty Collector
Neko Atsume is one of the high-rated games on the Play Store that requires you to collect cats. Yes, it's as simple, all your aim is to fill the catbook by alluring the load of kitties to your garden. To attract the kitties you will have to set different toys, food, and beds, (just like you would do for a real feline) and check occasionally.