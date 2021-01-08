2 / 5

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr was one of the most popular flip phone, especially the thin Razr V3. The company took a different route to resurrect this iconic device, following the design structure, but making the insides of it into a smartphone using a foldable display. The device now is in its second generation and even though a bit pricy, manages to strike a perfect balance between nostalgia and practicality. (Image: BGR India)