Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P cleaner
The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P costs Rs 24,999 and offers both vacuum as well as mopping functions. It offers easy controls with the Mi Home app and lets you integrate it with the smart assistants. The cleaner is only available in black color variant.
Eufy Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robovac 11s
You can get the Robovac at a very tempting price of Rs 14,999 at Reliance Digital. This one only offers vacuum cleaning functions and the suction power is limited to 1300Pa. The cleaner can last on its own up to 100 minutes.