Best RPGs for Android in July: Genshin Impact, Crashlands, Chrono Trigger, and more

Doom Destiny
Doom & Destiny, the Heartbit Interactive Srl created RRG game has a 4.7 rating in Google Play Store. It not just dungeons, but the game has jokes galore, and an odd pizza blast as well. The game boasts 20 hours of content with side quests, additional content, tons of monsters, and apply special powers in this retro-like jRPG game.
Evoland 2
Evoland 2 is an adventure RPG game that includes different mechanics from puzzles, 3D vs fight, to trading card. It includes 20 hours of play and has offline support as well. But unlike Doom & Destiny, Evoland 2 is not a freemium game but rather sets you back at a price of Rs 499.