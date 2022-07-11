1 / 5

Rank 5: Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has broken into the top 5 list this year. The Hyundai Creta SUV may be an expensive vehicle but that isn’t stopping Indian buyers from purchasing it. Creta sold a staggering 13,790 units in the month of June. This is equal to the total number of sales of even Alto, which is an entry-level hatchback. Hyundai Creta is leading one of the most competitive SUV segments in the country. The sales grew by 39 percent when compared to the sales last year in the month of June.