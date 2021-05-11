Sony 32R202G 32 Inch HD Ready Led TV at Rs 19989
This 32-inch HD-Ready TV comes with Sony’s X-Protection Pro that ensures that the system is protected against short circuits. It features a 50Hz refresh rate panel, 20W speaker, built-in FM radio, and supports multiple regional languages. Connectivity options include- 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition AB32E10SS at Rs 1499
This AmazonBasics Fire TV sports a 32-inch panel with HD resolution. It runs on the Fire TV OS and includes support YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar streaming services. The TV offers 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports under the connectivity option