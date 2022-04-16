Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 4,499 in India. The smart speaker is made aof recycled material, claims Google. The Nest Mini also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. As per the company, the smart speaker is 2X stronger bass than Google Home Mini.
Mi Smart Speaker
Priced at Rs 3,999. Mi Smart Speaker comes with 2 mics and 63.5mm Sound Driver that offers 12W Output. It also supports Google Assistant which is Integrated with support for Hindi. It allows wireless music streaming via Bluetooth.