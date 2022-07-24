1 / 5

TCL C635 QLED TV

The TCL C635 comes with 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, you will get HDR 10+ technology in the TCL C635. For gaming, the TV includes game master technology. TCL C635 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. For connectivity to gaming consoles to experience 4K resolution at 120Hz, the TV gets HDMI 2.1.