TCL C635 QLED TV
The TCL C635 comes with 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, you will get HDR 10+ technology in the TCL C635. For gaming, the TV includes game master technology. TCL C635 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. For connectivity to gaming consoles to experience 4K resolution at 120Hz, the TV gets HDMI 2.1.
Mi QLED TV 75
The Mi QLED TV has three HDMI 2.1 connectors, it only supports ALLM. It does not support VRR or 4K resolution at 120Hz. If you wish to play at 120Hz, reduce the resolution to 1080p. The Mi QLED TV has full-array backlighting with local dimming. However, you can experience games in 4K at 60Hz