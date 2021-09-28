Infinix X1 Smart TV 32 inch
This smart TV is available with a 32-inch screen size. This smart tv costs Rs 14,499, but you can buy it at Rs 11999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. EPIC 2.0 picture engine and HDR technology, Google Assistant, and in-built Chromecast are some of the best features of this tv. Additionally, features like Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI port have been provided in Smart TV.
Thomson 9A Smart Android TV
Thomson 9A Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 11,499. You will get a 32-inch HD Ready LED display, which has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Talking about other features, this TV has been given an Android (Google Assistant and in-built Chromecast) operating system and 24 W power speakers. Apart from this, the facility of OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and YouTube has been provided in this TV.