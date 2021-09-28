2 / 5

Thomson 9A Smart Android TV

Thomson 9A Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 11,499. You will get a 32-inch HD Ready LED display, which has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Talking about other features, this TV has been given an Android (Google Assistant and in-built Chromecast) operating system and 24 W power speakers. Apart from this, the facility of OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and YouTube has been provided in this TV.