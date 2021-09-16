5 unmissable smartphone deals today: Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F22, Realme 8 5G

1 / 5

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M3 Pro 5G is available on Flipkart with 10 percent off on shopping for the first time with Bank of Baroda mastercard debit card and ICICI bank credit or debit card transaction. The smartphone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 16,499 for the 128GB storage model. The 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 14,499.