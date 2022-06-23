1 / 6

Xiaomi Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch with 1600x720 resolution IPS LCD and 400 nits brightness. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with options of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage. It comes with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The Redmi 10A comes with 4G LTE connectivity, 2.4G Wi-Fi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 5.0. A microUSB wired connection for data and charging is also provided. It has a cluster of circles on the back, but it contains just a single 13MP f2.2 rear camera. On the front is a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 lens, is provided for selfies and video chats. The Redmi 10A includes a large 5000mAh battery bundled with a 10W charger. It is priced at Rs 8,499.