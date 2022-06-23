Xiaomi Redmi 10A
The Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch with 1600x720 resolution IPS LCD and 400 nits brightness. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with options of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage. It comes with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The Redmi 10A comes with 4G LTE connectivity, 2.4G Wi-Fi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 5.0. A microUSB wired connection for data and charging is also provided. It has a cluster of circles on the back, but it contains just a single 13MP f2.2 rear camera. On the front is a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 lens, is provided for selfies and video chats. The Redmi 10A includes a large 5000mAh battery bundled with a 10W charger. It is priced at Rs 8,499.
Realme C31
Priced at Rs 9,299, Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Realme UI R Edition software, which is based on Android 11. Talking about the camera setup, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside. You will get a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of battery, Realme C31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The smartphone will be fully charged in almost two hours.