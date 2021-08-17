Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 is currently available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but the device comes with a 15W charger in-box.
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with support for 18W fast charging and features a larger 22.5W in-box charger.
