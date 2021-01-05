Moto G 5G for stock Android experience
The Moto G 5G offers the same fast performance of the Snapdragon 750G but with the added essence of stock Android. Motorola offers a near-stock Android 10 experience with minimal bloat. You also will like the long battery life and a pair of good camera systems.
Xiaomi Mi 10i for its camera
The Xiaomi Mi 10i is the only phone in this segment with a mega 108-megapixel camera. Shutterbugs may find the 108MP mode perfect for getting the most amount of details. Additionally, this phone also supports 5G with its Snapdragon 750G chip and offers a fast 120Hz display.
