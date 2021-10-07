1 / 5

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available starting at Rs 29,999 in India. The device sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's OxygenOS 11.3 skin on top.