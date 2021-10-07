OnePlus Nord 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available starting at Rs 29,999 in India. The device sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's OxygenOS 11.3 skin on top.
Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT starts at Rs 26,999 and goes up to Rs 30,999. It sports a 6.67 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. It runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,056mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
