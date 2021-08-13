Phones with a headphone jack? They still exist: 5 best phones that bring 3.5mm headphone in the wireless world

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 49,999 and it comes with an ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro Quad DAC. So alongside being one of the best gaming smartphones, it also is one of the best smartphones to listen to music, just that you need a pair of high-quality headphones to get the most out of it.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro starting at Rs 15,999 is a budget deal you should not miss. The device comes with features like a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 5,020mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and of course the 3.5mm headphone jack.
