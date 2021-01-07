Motorola Moto G9
The Moto G9 stands out with its near-stock yet clean Android experience and a superb rear camera. The 5000mAh battery can easily last for two days even for moderate users while the design is unique for a mass market device.
Realme 7
The Realme 7 at Rs 14,999 is the best one in this list for gamers. The Helio G95 chip is plenty fast and the 90Hz LCD display makes for a solid gaming package. The 5000mAh battery helps it last an entire day with ease while the design still appeals to a broader spectrum of people.
14499
13999
14999