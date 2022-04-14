1 / 5

Poco C31

Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot that offers expandable storage support of up to 512GB. For photography, a triple rear setup is added that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, a 5-megapixel camera rest at the dewdrop notch. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last for up to two days. It is claimed to last for up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming. It is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999 on Flipkart