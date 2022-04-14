Poco C31
Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot that offers expandable storage support of up to 512GB. For photography, a triple rear setup is added that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, a 5-megapixel camera rest at the dewdrop notch. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last for up to two days. It is claimed to last for up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming. It is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Exynos 850 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with support for 15W USB Adaptive fast charging technology. Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It features an 8-megapixel front camera. It is priced at Rs 9,499 on Flipkart.
