Redmi 9 Prime
At Rs 9,999, the Redmi 9 Prime is one of the most interesting smartphones you can get at this price. Not only it offers a fairly versatile quad-camera system and a 5020mAh battery, it is one of the only phones offering a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display. The design itself is attractive and the MIUI interface offers a lot of features for customization enthusiasts.
Realme C15
The Rs 9,499 Realme C15 is the one of the very few phones in this price category to offer a massive 6000mAh battery. You also get a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and paired with the fairly colorful and clean Realme UI, you can expect a decent user experience. Additionally, the triple camera works for casual users.