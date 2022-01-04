Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G starts at a price of Rs 14,499. The phone offers a powerful set of specifications including a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front shooter and more.
Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 10T is one of the best smartphones you will get under the price tag of Rs 15,000 in India. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,999. It offers a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system and more.
