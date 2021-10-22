If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, there are a lot of options you can choose from. We recommend that you go for an option that provides you with an AMOLED display rather than one that comes with an LCD. AMOLED displays have a number of advantages over an LCD including a better viewing experience, low power consumption, superior picture quality and more. Here we will list the best smartphones that come with an AMOLED display and are priced under Rs 20,000.