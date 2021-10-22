Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The device features a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.
Oppo F19s
Oppo F19s is priced at Rs 19,990. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options. The device sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display features a 409ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 800nits.
