Apple iPhone SE
The iPhone SE at Rs 35,900 is the most affordbale iPhone you can buy today. That said, you still get the powerful performance of the A13 Bionic chip, IP67 water & dust resistance, wireless charging a,d premium design. The small display and battery could be a concern for many.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
The Mi 10T Pro impresses with its 108MP main camera. The 144Hz refersh rate display is another boon for gamers, especially when paired with the Snapdragon 865 chip. The 5000mAh battery can easily make the phone last for over a day.
