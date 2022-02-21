Tecno Spark 8C
The new Tecno Spark 8C has been launched in India for a price of Rs 7,499. Under Rs 8,000, the budget smartphone offers a few goodies like a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, at least 6GB RAM (with Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature), AI-enabled dual rear cameras, and a huge 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M02
Similar to the Redmi smartphone, the Galaxy M02 budget phone has a 6.5-inch display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset. For photography, it gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.