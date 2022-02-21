1 / 4

Tecno Spark 8C

The new Tecno Spark 8C has been launched in India for a price of Rs 7,499. Under Rs 8,000, the budget smartphone offers a few goodies like a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, at least 6GB RAM (with Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature), AI-enabled dual rear cameras, and a huge 5,000mAh battery.