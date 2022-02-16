Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

1 / 5

Asus ROG Phone 5s

Asus recently introduced its new gaming smartphone ROG Phone 5s for a starting price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone packs a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The adapter takes less than an hour to fully charge up the device. Other aspects include- a 144Hz panel, Air triggers for better precision while gaming, Snapdragon 888+ SoC, among other features.