Best smartphones with 65W fast charging support to buy in India in February 2022

Asus ROG Phone 5s
Asus recently introduced its new gaming smartphone ROG Phone 5s for a starting price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone packs a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The adapter takes less than an hour to fully charge up the device. Other aspects include- a 144Hz panel, Air triggers for better precision while gaming, Snapdragon 888+ SoC, among other features.
Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro is another smartphone that comes with 65W fast charging support. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108MP triple camera setup, Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers and up to 12GB of RAM.
