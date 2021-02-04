2 / 5

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs 18 999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is an all-rounder smartphone for less than Rs 15,000. With a solid build quality, handsome design, powerful Snapdragon 720G chip, good cameras and a long battery life courtesy of the 5020mAh unit, there’s no phone that beats this one as a package.